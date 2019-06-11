LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The man who was found shot to death late Monday night in the front yard of a home in the Newburg area has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says the victim was 20-year-old James Mansfield.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of Bethune Court just before midnight.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD believes the shooting did not occur on Bethune Court. Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting happened.
LMPD was using helicopters to search for suspects early Tuesday morning.
Detectives were also looking looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.