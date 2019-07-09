JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the man who died in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Jeffersonville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says the victim was 35-year-old Elite Elliot.
Authorities say the shooting happened Monday. Elliot was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m.
According to Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker, the shooting happened at the Greenwood Apartments, located on Green Street, not far from Spring Street.
Police say "numerous people" were also injured in the shooting. There's no word on the other victims' conditions.
Authorities have not provided information about a suspect.
Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
