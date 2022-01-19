LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot killed late Tuesday night in the Park Duvalle neighborhood has been identified.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Southern Avenue, just east of Russell Lee Park.
LMPD said the man, identified as 26-year-old Charles Evans by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, was shot and taken to Norton Hospital in a personal car just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Evans died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.
If you know anything about the shooting, call the anonymous tip line 502-574-LMPD. Or to submit a tip online, click here.
