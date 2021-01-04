LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital early Monday morning with a gunshot wound and later died.
The woman, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 28-year-old Veronica Wecas, was dropped off at Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville at 2:45 a.m. Monday, Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said in an email.
She died a short time later, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
