LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to be distributed in Louisville arrived at U of L Hospital Monday morning.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was on-hand when the UPS truck carrying the shipments pulled into the parking lot. It's a day Beshear says he's been waiting for since March.
Those vaccines are expected to be given to U of L Health frontline workers momentarily. A news conference will be held when that happens. It will be streamed here live.
The first shipment has arrived at @UofLHealth. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CSgIpz659j— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) December 14, 2020
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine landed at UPS Worldport Sunday afternoon and will be delivered across the country Monday.
Related Stories:
- THE VACCINE IS HERE | COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Louisville's UPS Worldport
- Louisville, southern Indiana hospitals preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- 'A significant day' | UPS receives kits to administer COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.