LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to be distributed in Louisville arrived at U of L Hospital Monday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was on-hand when the UPS truck carrying the shipments pulled into the parking lot. It's a day Beshear says he's been waiting for since March.

Those vaccines are expected to be given to U of L Health frontline workers momentarily. A news conference will be held when that happens. It will be streamed here live.

The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine landed at UPS Worldport Sunday afternoon and will be delivered across the country Monday.

