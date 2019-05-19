JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police confirm one person is dead and two people were hurt in a home explosion that happened Sunday morning in Jeffersonville.
Two of the victims were taken to University Hospital and are in serious condition, according to the Jeffersonville Fire Department.
One home was demolished and another 12 to 15 homes were affected by the explosion.
Authorities tell WDRB that the explosion happened in the 900 block of Assembly Road around 5 a.m.
A fire official tells WDRB the explosion was "catastrophic."
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
WDRB has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
