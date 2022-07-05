LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a warehouse fire that took nearly 100 firefighters and more than 30 firefighting tools to control.

According to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper, the firefighter was injured after being shocked by a down power line. The firefighter was transported to the hospital and was conscious and alert, Cooper said.

Cooper said the call initially came in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive. That's in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Because the warehouse is just a few blocks away from a fire station, firefighters were able to get on scene within a minute, Cooper said.

Once on scene, the 2-story vacant warehouse was already engulfed in flames. The warehouse had a "large amount of content" inside but none were hazardous.

Cooper said power lines fell during the fire, and at least one other home was touched by flames.

Smoke from the fire could be seen all over Louisville and in parts of southern Indiana. The building eventually collapsed sometime after 8 p.m.

It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control.

It's unknown how the fire started. 

