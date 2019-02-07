JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Confusion over a social media post led to extra security Thursday at two Greater Clark County schools while police investigated a social media post.
Early Thursday parents were notified by email and phone of a 'concerning social media post' being shared among students at two schools that was being investigated by Jeffersonville Police.
The concern started after the post was shared by students at Jeffersonville High School and River Valley Middle School -- but the post wasn't even about the GCCS district in Indiana.
Erin M. Bojorquez, public information officer for Greater Clark County Schools, said the district sent an alert to parents early Thursday, saying it had becoming aware of a concerning social media post shared between students at the two schools.
The district contacted police overnight to look into the issue, and detectives ultimately determined the the post originated from Clark County, Nevada, not Clark County, Indiana.
In a subsequent voicemail message sent to parents, Bojorquez said detectives investigating the threat determined it "may have originated in the western United States."
The voicemail continues: "We have made contact with law enforcement in this out-of-state school district to confirm that they were already aware of the post content."
Bojorquez says the post did not contain a direct threat to any southern Indiana school.
Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the consequences of sharing and spreading false information or threats online. Students and parents who see online threats should immediately report them to school officials and police.
