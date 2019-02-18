FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two vehicles on Interstate 64 in Frankfort.
The crash happened after 9 a.m. Monday near the 53 mile marker on I-64 westbound. All lanes were reopened about 4:15 p.m.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier tells WDRB that a pickup and a white passenger vehicle were stopped at the foot of a bridge blocking both lanes of I-64 west. A semi traveling on the interstate was not able to stop and hit both vehicles from behind.
The man behind the wheel of the pickup and the woman driving the white vehicle were both killed. The names of the victims have not been released.
The semi driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Investigators have not been able to determine why the two vehicles were stopped on the interstate.
