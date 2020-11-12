LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A serious crash shut down I-65 North in Bullitt County early Thursday morning.
The crash involving two semis and another car occurred just before 5 a.m. Thursday on I-65, just north of the Lebanon Junction exit. The interstate reopened to traffic at 8:00 a.m.
A firefighter at the scene tells WDRB News a life flight helicopter was asked to respond to the crash.
No word from officials on how many people hurt in the crash or how serious their injuries might be.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.