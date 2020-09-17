UPDATE: This child has been found.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana have issued a statewide Amber Alert to find a 5-month-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.
According to a news release, Kinsley Rose Potts was last seen just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in Plainfield, Indiana.
Plainfield is located just over 18 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
Potts is described as being 1 foot tall, 20 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a onesie.
Police are also looking for an unidentified white male suspect, who was last seen wearing a white shirt and driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate with registration number DPC803.
Anyone with any information should call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.