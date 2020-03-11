LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials in Indiana say four more residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 10.
The patients reside in Howard and Johnson counties and are all adults.
To view the Indiana COVID-19 dashboard, CLICK HERE.
The totals are updated daily at 10 a.m.
Of the 10 total cases, one is from Howard County, one is from Johnson County, one is from Adams County, one is from Boone County, two are from Hendricks County, one is from Noble County and one is from Marion County.
Meanwhile, Indiana and Purdue universities have announced the suspension of classroom teaching on all campuses following spring break. Although the campuses will be open following the break, students have the option to return to campus or not.
The state Department of Health said it plans to update its new "COVID-19 online dashboard" each day at 10 a.m. to reflect the findings from additional test results.
For most, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness get better in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered.
