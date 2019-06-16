LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating four separate shootings from late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
A juvenile was shot around 11:40 Saturday night at the intersection of South 38th Street and Greenwood Avenue, according to LMPD. Investigators do not believe the shooting happened at that location.
Then around 1:30 this morning, officials say one person was killed and seven others were hurt in a shooting near a liquor store at Dixie Highway and Ormsby Avenue.
Another shooting took place around the same time on Georgetown Place near Berry Boulevard.
The fourth shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at The Bellamy Apartments near the University of Louisville.
Jean Porter, with Mayor Greg Fischer's office, released a statement Sunday afternoon saying they are all active investigations, and LMPD will provide information as the investigation continues.
"We have seen a spike in homicides in the past few weeks, and this weekend we have seen more troubling violence," Porter's statement said.
Porter also said the city will "continue to the stay the course" with their public health approach to help reduce violence in the city, with their six-pillar violence reduction plan of enforcement, intervention, prevention, community mobilization, organizational change, and re-entry.
"Police continue to focus on the people, places and drugs strategy that has shown results in the past two years," Porter continued. "And just as importantly, we continue working to stop violence before it happens through our hospital- and community-based intervention and prevention efforts. Law enforcement, community partners and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, working collectively, has had an impact, despite this recent spate of violence. As the Mayor has said before, this challenge didn’t come up overnight, and it will take all of us working together to resolve it."
No one has been arrested for any of these shooting, according to a police spokesperson.
Anyone with any information on the shootings is urged to contact LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
