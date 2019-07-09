LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting that left one woman in critical condition.
According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Cicley Herring was taken into custody just after 7:30 a.m.
Police say just after 3 a.m., they were called to a home on Patricia Drive, off Cane Run Road, after someone reported a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times. She was taken to University Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Police say during the investigation, Herring approached them and said, "I shot her."
Officers also found the gun, according to the arrest report.
Herring was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. She is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.