LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.
A spokesperson for LMPD said officers found the man's body outside around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue, near the Watterson. That's off Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
Police do not know a cause of death and said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
MetroSafe previously said paramedics were called to the area because someone was exposed to the cold.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is working to determine an official cause of death.
This story may be updated.
