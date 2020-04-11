LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway that left one man dead.
It happened around 6:00 am Saturday. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no outstanding suspects. No one has been charged at this time.
