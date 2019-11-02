LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood remains under investigation after the Louisville Metro Police Department retracted an earlier statement saying the shooting was an accident.
"I made the mistake of speaking with someone other than the Homicide (Lieutenant), who advises that we are not prepared to say yesterday's shooting on West Muhammad Ali was accidental," LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a corrected statement Saturday. "The investigation is still ongoing, and we are looking at all facets. My apologies for the miscommunication."
Smiley sent a statement to Louisville media outlets just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday that said LMPD investigators determined the shooting to be accidental. The initial statement said no charges were anticipated.
No further information regarding the shooting was made available Saturday. LMPD issued the correction to its initial statement around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 5 p.m. Friday and found a teenage male shot inside of a home. The teen was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Smiley said. LMPD's Homicide Unit was handling the investigation Friday, according to a statement from the department.
