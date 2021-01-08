LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing woman, whose family fears for her safety.
Hina Ahuja, who police said goes by Nikki, was last seen at 8:15 a.m. Friday at her home in the 100 block of Burnley Road, not far from Shelbyville Road in the Douglass Hills area.
"When family went by her residence she was gone and has not been heard from since," LMPD said in a flyer. "Nikki has a medical condition which requires immediate attention and family fear for her safety."
Ahuja, 36, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information on Ahuja's whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
