LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Operations have returned to normal, after a suspicious package was found at the Louisville airport.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport posted on social media that its Public Safety Department was alerted just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, after a package was found in the terminal's west hall. The package was outside the TSA security checkpoint.
Just before 11 a.m., an airport spokeswoman said all operations were returning to normal, after west side ticket counters including American, United & Allegiant were temporarily closed, as the package was moved.
This situation is now over, it appears. Operations now normal at airport. @WDRBNews https://t.co/F8VRDumcD5— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 9, 2019
Security is looking into the matter. But the airport says flights coming in and out of Louisville are not impacted.
