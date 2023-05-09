Mackenzie Keith photo.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who is missing from the Home of the Innocents.

Mackenzie Keith, 15, was last seen leaving the Home of the Innocents at 1100 East Market Street on foot early Tuesday morning. She left with two other teenagers, who have since been found.

Keith is five-foot-six and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see the girl call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

