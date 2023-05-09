LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who is missing from the Home of the Innocents.
Mackenzie Keith, 15, was last seen leaving the Home of the Innocents at 1100 East Market Street on foot early Tuesday morning. She left with two other teenagers, who have since been found.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for 3 missing teens from @HomeInnocents, 1100 blk of E. Market St. early this morning 5-9-23. Last seen on foot from that area. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) with any info. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/TTEhgAFV6y— LMPD (@LMPD) May 9, 2023
Keith is five-foot-six and also has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see the girl call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
