Police say Kevin Richie was last seen in the Shawnee neighborhood on April 16, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing 67-year-old man reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood late Sunday morning is over after Louisville police said he was found safe. 

Kevin Richie Sr. was found safe early Monday, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Police:

Police expressed appreciation to the public for getting the word out. 

