LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing 67-year-old man reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood late Sunday morning is over after Louisville police said he was found safe.
Kevin Richie Sr. was found safe early Monday, according to a tweet from Louisville Metro Police:
🚨🚔ALERT UPDATE: Per our Missing Persons Unit. Mr. Richie Sr. was located and is safe as of 850am on 4-17-23. No other information is available. We are CANCELING this request and we thank you for helping us get the word out. #LMPD #MissingPersons https://t.co/o9r54wZQny— LMPD (@LMPD) April 17, 2023
Police expressed appreciation to the public for getting the word out.
