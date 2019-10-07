LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe and has reunited with her family.
On Friday, police asked the public to be on the lookout for Carmen Howard. Howard was last seen at 9 p.m. just outside of Norton Children's Hospital, after she ran away from Maryhurst employees.
Police say on Monday morning, a witness saw her near the intersection of South Brook Street and West Broadway, and called police. When police arrived, they found her near the Taco Bell in that area.
She was then reunited with her family. No further updates will be provided.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.