EDITOR'S NOTE: LMPD said on Monday morning that Alaya Craft was found and is safe. No additional information was given.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening.
Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
Police say Craft's family fears for her safety because she has a cognitive disorder and could be lost. She was last seen wearing a gray and white Cabellas sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
