LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says the search for a 41-year-old veteran who was missing for several weeks is over after he was found safe.
On March 30, the LMPD missing persons unit issued a "Green Alert" for Ryan Tucker. A Green Alert is issued whenever a veteran is reported missing. The alert was canceled the following day.
An email from Louisville Police stated that Tucker has been found and is safe. No further information is available at this time.
