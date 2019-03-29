LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Kentucky truck driver charged with murder in the traffic death of a Louisville Police officer has been released from jail and is back on home incarceration.
Roger Burdette, age 60, was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday after officials say he failed a preliminary drug test.
But on Friday afteroon, Steve Durham, the assistant director for the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, said a second confirmation test indicated that there were no unauthorized substances in Burdette's system. As a result, Burdette was returned to home incarceration.
Burdette, is charged with murder, several counts of wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was placed on home incarceration earlier this month, after posting property bond.
Police say Burdette crashed his Metropolitan Sewer District semi truck into Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht's police car, which burst into flames on Interstate 64 on Christmas Eve.
Mengedoht died as a result of the crash.
