LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who was arrested after a lengthy standoff in Elizabethtown on Sunday fired an arrow at a police officer from a compound bow.
According to court documents, the incident began Sunday, just before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Wellington Way, in Elizabethtown. Officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department were called to the home after someone reported that a domestic violence incident was taking place there involving the suspect, 35-year-old David Cooke.
When officers arrived, one of the officers knocked on the door of the home and walked to an open window, announcing himself and saying that he just wanted to talk.
Moments later, police say a woman ran out of the home. According to court documents, she had a bloody face and told officers "he has a gun." Police say she was bleeding from the top of the head, claimed Cooke had hit her in the head with the gun and was "extremely frantic, shaking severely and was in shock."
Police say after that, Cooke ran out the back garage door and got into a Nissan truck. One of the officers yelled, "drop the weapon and get on the ground ... get out of the vehicle," according to an arrest warrant, but Cooke did not comply, instead speeding away, nearly hitting several pedestrians and police cruisers.
Police say they pursued Cooke, and the chase ended at a home on South Miles Street, near West Dixie Avenue, in Elizabethtown, where Cooke barricaded himself inside.
According to an arrest report, the Elizabethtown Police Department's Special Response Team was called to the scene. While one of those officers was peeking around a corner on the west side of the home, police say Cooke fired an arrow from a compound bow. The officer heard the impact of the arrow and saw a spark as it hit concrete near his face, according to the report. Police say impact of the arrow took a divot out of the concrete block.
The standoff lasted for more than six hours, with Cooke eventually surrendering to police shortly after 10 p.m.
Cooke has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree assault. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.
Police say he apologized for shooting at the officer.
The woman who was involved in the domestic violence incident was treated for her injuries.
