LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired at officers in Valley Station and barricaded himself inside a home before setting it on fire.
Louisville Metro Police Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard on a domestic violence call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. That's near the Gene Snyder and Dixie Highway.
LMPD tweeted Wednesday evening asking the public to stay away from the area and issued a "shelter in place" for those who live near the scene. It has since been lifted.
Healey said officers responding to the home were "greeted with gunfire." Police believe one LMPD cruiser was hit. No officers fired and no officers were injured.
He then barricaded himself inside the home and allegedly set it on fire, Healey said, and surrendered once the fire became "fully involved." That's when he was taken into custody "without incident."
Healey said the fire was put out and no one was injured.
Police do not believe there are any "outstanding suspects."
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
