SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and three other people were found safe after a family in Spencer County was swept off a low water bridge into flood water early Monday morning.
Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon says the body of a man was found around 8:15 a.m.
Multiple emergency response crews were called to Old Heady Road at Plum Creek in Spencer County around 2:30 a.m.
First responders say they found a mother hanging on to a tree.
Officials used boats and a drone to search for the missing father and two children.
Two children were found unhurt.
