LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD said it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Ormsby Avenue. The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition where he later died.
Investigators haven't made an arrest in the shooting. If you have any information in the case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will investigate the case.
