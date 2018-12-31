LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was found in a home with several stab wounds near Algonquin Park last week has died.
That man has been identified as 41-year-old Mario Marks, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Marks was found inside a home with several stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, said Smiley. He was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the coroner's office.
As of Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested. Police are looking for suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
