LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man found dead after a crash near GE Appliance Park Tuesday morning was a firefighter with Buechel Fire and EMS.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 29-year-old Joseph H. Dosker Jr.
The crash took place on Buechel Bank Road near Gate 3 at Appliance Park around 3:30 a.m.
An SUV and semi collided, according to Louisville Metro Police. Dosker died at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington.
Authorities say the SUV crashed into the back of the semi truck. The semi was turning onto Buechel Bank Road at the time of the crash. The SUV became stuck under the semi.
Police cleared the scene after about four hours of investigation work.
The driver of the semi is not expected to face charges, according to Washington.
The cause of the crash is not known.
According to a post placed on the official Facebook page for Jefferson County Fire Service, Dosker was a former Marine, who completed tours in the Middle East.
Shortly after Dosker's identity was released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Jordan T. Yuodis, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Fire, released a statement.
"It's with great sadness that I inform you all of the passing of one of our own," he wrote. "This morning at approximately 3:20 AM our crews with Buechel FIRE-EMS responded to an automobile accident. When we arrived, we found a male victim trapped who was deceased on the scene. The individual who lost his life was our brother, firefighter Joe Dosker."
"Please keep my brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers," Yuodis added.
Fire officials say he leaves behind his mother, father and a sister.
