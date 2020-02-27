FEB. 28, 2020 UPDATE: Authorities say 63-year-old Fuming Lee was found alive. No further information will be provided.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 63-year-old man.
According to a news release, a statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Fuming Li, who was last seen in Carmel, Indiana, 28 miles north of Indianapolis, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 5 a.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
He is described as a Asian male, 5'-6" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black Northface winter coat.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or call 911.
