LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are urgently looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who is autistic and may have difficulty communicating.
Kayden Allen is described as 4 feet, 9 inches and 70 pounds. She was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Friday near St. Andrews Church and Sand Roads. Police say she was heading for the wooded area near Waverly Hills.
She was wearing a black, sleeveless shirt and jeans. She recently was in a bicycle accident and still has facial bruises like the ones in the picture.
Authorities ask anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.
