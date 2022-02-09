LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Rosenaika Cauratt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to a news release from the Logansport Police Department.
Logansport is 77 miles north of Indianapolis.
Police say Rosenaika could be with an unidentified Black male, between 40 to 50 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, with no clothing description provided.
Rosenaika is described as a Black female with black hair with brown eyes. She's approximately, 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots.
If you have any information or if you see Rosenaika, call the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or dial 911.
