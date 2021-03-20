LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A golden alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old Louisville woman.
The alert was issued Saturday about noon for Margaret Woodson. She was last seen walking about 3 p.m. Friday along South Fifth Street near Breckinridge Street.
She is described in a release from Louisville Metro Emergency Services as a black woman, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds, short gray hair and brown eyes.
Woodson was last seen wearing an Army green blouse with a colorful design on the collar, black side shoes with a white design and a long brown jacket with fur.
Anyone who has seen Woodson or has information about where she might be is asked to call 911.
