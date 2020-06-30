LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people reported missing while kayaking on Floyds Fork have been found safe.
Firefighters say a family member picked them up Monday night and they have been at home since, but search crews were not aware they had been found and the search wasn't called off until early Tuesday morning.
"Kayakers that get out on the water like this need to be careful and if something like this does happen make sure your relatives know because we had a tremendous amount of resources out here looking for two people who were probably at home asleep. It’s very taxing on us and it’s very frustrating to be honest with you," said Asst. Chief Dewayne Hutchens with the Fern Creek Fire Department.
A man in his 30s and a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s were reported missing around 10 or 11 Monday night, according to Hutchens.
Around 6:30 Tuesday morning firefighters reported they found one kayak in Shepherdsville but no sign of either person.
Five departments were took part in the search with four boats in the water and the LMPD Air Unit overhead.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.