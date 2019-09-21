LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police have located the missing service dog belonging to retired Jefferson County District Judge David Holton.
Holton's dog, Rock, was reported missing around noon on Saturday. The dog ran away after being scared by a smoke detector at the family home in Jeffersontown's Arborwood neighborhood near Billtown Road.
Police used the LMPD helicopter to help search for the dog, who was found around 4 p.m.
Rock is a 7-year-old black Labrador that assists Holton, who is blind.
