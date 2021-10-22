LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing woman and 3-year-old girl have been found.
Caroline Teasley, 55, was last seen late Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Churchill Downs, driving a blue Hyundai Accent with a New York plate of JEE3646, according to police.
Police were also looking for a 3-year-old girl with her, Journee Moye.
No additional information was immediately available, including the relationship between Teasley and the 3-year-old girl.
Just before 11 p.m., LMPD said that the two had been found.
