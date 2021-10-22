Journee Moye-Caroline Teasley.jpg

Louisville Metro Police are on the lookout for Journee Moye, 3 (left) and Caroline Teasley, 55 (right). (Photos provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing woman and 3-year-old girl have been found.

Caroline Teasley, 55, was last seen late Friday afternoon in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Churchill Downs, driving a blue Hyundai Accent with a New York plate of JEE3646, according to police.

Police were also looking for a 3-year-old girl with her, Journee Moye.

No additional information was immediately available, including the relationship between Teasley and the 3-year-old girl.

Just before 11 p.m., LMPD said that the two had been found.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags