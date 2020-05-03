Wanda Jones (Lens Alert)

Wanda Jones

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities found a woman Sunday morning who was reported missing from a Shawnee neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Wanda Jones, 63, was located and the Golden Alert has been canceled.

She disappeared near 137 South 44th Street in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, according to a Golden Alert issued Saturday afternoon. Police said she has dementia and other medical issues that require medication.

Jones is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds; she was last seen wearing a University of Cincinnati shirt and was "reportedly driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe with Ohio plates GJP 1126, possibly headed toward Cincinnati," the alert says. 

