LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities found a woman Sunday morning who was reported missing from a Shawnee neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Wanda Jones, 63, was located and the Golden Alert has been canceled.
LENSAlert: CANCEL THE EARLIER GOLDEN ALERT FOR WANDA JONES. SHE HAS BEEN LOCATED.— Emergency Services (@LouMetroES) May 3, 2020
She disappeared near 137 South 44th Street in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, according to a Golden Alert issued Saturday afternoon. Police said she has dementia and other medical issues that require medication.
Jones is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds; she was last seen wearing a University of Cincinnati shirt and was "reportedly driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe with Ohio plates GJP 1126, possibly headed toward Cincinnati," the alert says.
