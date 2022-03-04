LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after two vehicles struck a pedestrian on I-65 late Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, at about 11:15 p.m., the driver of a motorcycle who was involved in a previous vehicle accident, attempted to pick up the motorcycle after losing control and laying it down in the travel lanes of I-65 N.
Smiley said a UPS semi-truck then came around the hospital curve and was able to avoid the pedestrian but not the motorcycle itself.
The driver of an SUV behind the UPS semi was unable to steer out of the way and struck both the motorcycle and its rider.
Smiley said another UPS truck that was traveling north on I-65 shortly behind the SUV, traveled through the debris and also struck the motorcyclist.
The interstate was shut down in the area for several hours while police investigated.
The investigation remains ongoing but no charges are anticipated and all parties remained on scene.
