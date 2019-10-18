LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an officer who was rushed to the hospital after a crash in the Shawnee neighborhood late Friday night suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South 43rd Street, near River Park Drive.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Matt Sanders, the incident began when officers were called to the scene to respond to a burglar alarm.
While on the scene, an officer who was standing outside saw another vehicle on the street drifting toward a parked police car. Sanders said that officer had to jump on the hood of the car to avoid the vehicle.
The vehicle then hit the police cruiser and flipped.
The officer was knocked from the hood of the cruiser and thrown onto the road. Sanders said that officer suffered head, neck and back injuries. That officer was rushed to University Hospital. According to Sanders, he suffered moderate injuries, but was speaking when he left the scene.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Sanders said the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to University Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
According Sanders, police believe the female driver was impaired and charges may be filed against her.
At this time, neither the officer nor the other driver have been identified.
