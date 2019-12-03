LILLIAN AVE HOMICIDE - MAP -- 11-27-19.png

A man was found shot to death at a home on Lillian Avenue on Nov. 27. LMPD says it was a homicide. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found shot to death inside his home near Churchill Downs the day before Thanksgiving.

In a release Monday, Louisville Metro Police said a man's body was found Nov. 27 inside a home on Lillian Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.

He was identified Tuesday as 58-year-old Richard Jewell, who lived at the home.

An autopsy revealed that Jewell died from gunshot wounds. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Police say they don't have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.