LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found shot to death inside his home near Churchill Downs the day before Thanksgiving.
In a release Monday, Louisville Metro Police said a man's body was found Nov. 27 inside a home on Lillian Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.
He was identified Tuesday as 58-year-old Richard Jewell, who lived at the home.
An autopsy revealed that Jewell died from gunshot wounds. Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.
Police say they don't have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
