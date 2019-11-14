LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday morning.
Police say it happened near the corner of South 18th Street and West Broadway. Initial reports of the shooting came in just before noon.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an employee of a deli at that location is in custody, and that there was some kind of argument shortly before the shooting.
There is no word of any charges at this time.
