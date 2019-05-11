LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary indicted in a 2015 triple murder in Christian County was arrested in Louisville.
According to a news release from the Office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Christian Richard Martin, 51, was arrested early Saturday morning at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Officials say Martin was indicted Friday by a grand jury in the deaths of Calvin Phillips, his wife Pamela and Edward Dansereau. According to authorities, on or around Nov. 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips' car, which was burned. Pembroke is not far from the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
American Airlines confirmed to WDRB Saturday afternoon that Martin has been a Bombardier CRJ First Officer for PSA Airlines since January 2018. PSA Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines and operates an all-jet American Eagle fleet.
"All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport. We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation," an American Airlines Spokesperson told WDRB.
Martin has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.
He was indicted on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, first-degree burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Following the murders, authorities say Martin moved from Christian County to North Carolina, where he had been living at the time he was indicted.
Martin is being held at the Christian County Detention Center.
