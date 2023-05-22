UPDATE: Police have found 10-year-old Malachi Bohannon. He is no longer being sought.
Previous story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy missing from Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Malachi Bohannon was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday on Homeview Avenue, off 7th Street Road.
Police said Bohannon has autism and is non-verbal. He is described as being 4 foot, 5 inches tall and weighing 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and sweatpants that are either grey or navy-colored.
Anyone who sees Bohannon is asked to call 911.
