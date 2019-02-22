HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who was accidentally shot in Hillview Wednesday afternoon is expected to recover.
Hillview Police were called to a home on Prairie Drive on Feb. 21. That's where James Nichols and Hillary Carney told officers that William Gunnels had been shot in the stomach inside the home.
Gunnels was taken to University Hospital, and is expected to recover. Police say Carney shot Gunnells by mistake as he was showing them a revolver.
According to court documents, officers entering the home found smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
As Carney called 911, police say Nichols started trying to hide drugs from inside the home in a shed in the backyard.
That's where officers later found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, money, several firearms and ammunition.
Nichols faces drug charges and resisting arrest. Carney was arrested for an outstanding warrant, but is not facing charges from this incident.
