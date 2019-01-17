LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they have identified a gunman who shot and killed an innocent person during an armed robbery -- but he's still on the loose.
That man has been identified as 24-year-old Phillip Lee Lewis III.
Police say Lewis entered the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County, Kentucky, early Wednesday morning and pointed a gun at the clerk.
Someone in the store tried to leave, and that's when police say the suspect fired several shots at 25-year-old Gary Medlin, killing him.
He died at the scene.
Several other witnesses were in the store at the time, but no one else was hurt.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Lewis. He is described as a 24-year-old black male, 6'-0" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm and left chest.
Kentucky State Police say Lewis has issued a warrant for Lewis' arrest on charges of murder and first-degree robbery. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and is currently wanted out of Mississippi for a probation violation warrant.
He has known connections to Michigan and Mississippi.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, they are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.