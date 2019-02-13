LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in southern Indiana that involved two semi trucks that caught fire.
The crash happened Wednesday morning on southbound I-65 in Jackson County, about five miles north of Seymour.
Indiana State Police confirmed there was at least one fatality around 1:10 p.m. via Twitter.
This crash on I-65 does involve fatalities. There are five vehicles involved. Crews are still working to extinguish the fire. This will be a lengthy detail. I foresee it being multiple hours before I-65 Southbound will be back open. I-65 Northbound is open through the area. https://t.co/EFZm8cnSs0— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 13, 2019
Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two semi trucks could be seen on fire.
It's not known yet how many people were hurt in the crash.
All southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down at the crash site. The interstate is closed at Exit 64.
Police expect the road to be closed for several hours and urge drivers to find another route.
