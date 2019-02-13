Serious crash on I-65 in Jackson County, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in southern Indiana that involved two semi trucks that caught fire.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on southbound I-65 in Jackson County, about five miles north of Seymour.

Indiana State Police confirmed there was at least one fatality around 1:10 p.m. via Twitter.

Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash. Two semi trucks could be seen on fire.

It's not known yet how many people were hurt in the crash.

All southbound lanes of I-65 are shut down at the crash site. The interstate is closed at Exit 64.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours and urge drivers to find another route.

