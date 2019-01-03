LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say the suspect accused of shooting a man in the Newburg neighborhood emptied a magazine on the victim, beat him in the head with the gun, then reloaded and began shooting him again.
Ralph Wilcox, age 63, appeared before Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf Thursday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, as well as a third charge of fourth-degree assault in connection with a prior unrelated incident.
Police say that on Wednesday, just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Valla Road. That's just off of Poplar Level Road, north of Indian Trial. Officers had received a report of a shooting at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshots. He was taken to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police say Wilcox was at the scene and told officers, "I did it."
When questioned, police say Wilcox admitted to shooting the man. In fact, he said he emptied a magazine, then beat him in the face with the gun. He said he then went inside his apartment, reloaded his gun, then walked back out, stood over the victim and began shooting him again several times.
He allegedly told officers that he wanted to kill the man.
Police say the victim was eventually stabilized, but will have to have several surgeries.
During his arrest, Wilcox was also served with a warrant for a fourth-degree assault charge in connection with an unrelated incident. Police say that incident took place on Nov. 16, when Wilcox attacked a man in the parking lot of his apartment complex.
Police say Wilcox met the first assault victim as he was pulling his car into the parking lot in November. When the victim opened his car door, police say Wilcox punched him and accused him of letting air out of his tire.
The victim told police he had no idea what Wilcox was talking about.
Police say the victim tried to kick Wilcox to get away from him, and Wilcox grabbed his leg and pulled him out of the car, before running away.
Judge Wolf raised Wilcox's bond from $250,000 to $500,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the victims in either case. A public defender is expected to be appointed for him.
His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
