LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested after police say they drove into an officer's cruiser.
According to police, the incident took place just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, when an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a motel at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail.
Investigators say two men were inside that car, which was reported stolen.
Police say that according to the preliminary investigation, one of the men fired a shot at the officer. That officer returned fire, according to police, and the driver in the stolen car sped off, hitting her police cruiser while she was still inside.
Investigators say they found the stolen car less than a mile away on Dellwood Place, but the men who were inside it were gone.
LMPD sent a helicopter up to look for them, and two men were arrested in a field behind the Meijer on South Hurstbourne Pkwy.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says a third suspect is still on the loose.
Mitchell said LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the incident.
"A part of this investigation will include determining if shots were fired at the officer prior to her being struck and injured by the suspect vehicle," Mitchell said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "The officer sustained minor injuries and [was] treated at the scene. She was not transported to the hospital."
That Meijer is the same store where a man was shot in the parking lot on Sunday. Residents who visit the store often say these recent crimes are not the norm.
"Nothing surprises me anymore because so much stuff goes on," said Bertha Lowery, who lives in the area. "It might surprise me a bit to know that, but then again it really don't."
"I remember just one time when a guy tried to steal a car here," said Ray Hayden, who is also a neighbor. "That was...I guess three or four years ago. Other than that, it's pretty safe around here."
Police have not released the names of the two men who were arrested.
